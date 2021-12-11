Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 779,336 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $10,434,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

