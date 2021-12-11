B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ocwen Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.89. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

