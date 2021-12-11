Baader Bank Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.21 ($74.39).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €53.32 ($59.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.67. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

