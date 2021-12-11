Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,751.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

