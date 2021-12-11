Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $165.18 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $165,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.68 and its 200 day moving average is $281.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

