Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 7,070 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

