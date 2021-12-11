Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 596,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,694. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

