Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $20.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

BANC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 162,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 70.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 112,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

