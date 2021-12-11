Barclays Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $41.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.53.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $10,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

