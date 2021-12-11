Barclays Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $26.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.91.

APA stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. APA has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that APA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of APA by 148.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

