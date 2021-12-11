Barclays Trims TUI (LON:TUI) Target Price to GBX 200

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 200 ($2.65) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 144 ($1.91) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 206.75 ($2.74).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.75.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.