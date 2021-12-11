Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 2,112 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 229,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average of $266.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

