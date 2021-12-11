Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

