Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New $15.50 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,501,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,877.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,716.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

