Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 53% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $56,063.66 and approximately $1,609.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars.

