Ben G. Campbell Sells 19,776 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

