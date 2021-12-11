Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 626,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

