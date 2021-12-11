BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.61 million and $20.47 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.97 or 0.08212576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,470.41 or 0.99892016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.