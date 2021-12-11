Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 1,720 ($22.81) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,550 ($20.55).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,672 ($22.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,511.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,443.37. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,714 ($22.73). The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

