Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.40 and a 200-day moving average of $297.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

