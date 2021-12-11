Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 536 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,196,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

