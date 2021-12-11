Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

