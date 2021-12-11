Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

