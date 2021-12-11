Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 160 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

