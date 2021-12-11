Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 474,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

