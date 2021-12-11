Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $746.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $749.36 and a 200-day moving average of $722.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

