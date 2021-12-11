Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $146.40 Average PT from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,265 shares of company stock worth $10,758,041. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

