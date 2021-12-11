Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 0.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €43.00 ($48.31) and last traded at €43.10 ($48.43). Approximately 263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.20 ($48.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $848.81 million and a PE ratio of -59.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.85.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.