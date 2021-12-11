BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $0.44

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.97 or 0.08245722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,360.43 or 1.00268838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

