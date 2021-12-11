BitTorrent (BTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $659.94 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $659.94 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00121436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009196 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005131 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002635 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002023 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002845 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

