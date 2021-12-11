Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $215,484.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

