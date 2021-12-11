Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 87 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPM opened at $159.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

