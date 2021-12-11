Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.06.

Several research firms recently commented on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.84. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 28.75%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

