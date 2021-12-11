Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.28. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 719,391 shares.

BDRBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

