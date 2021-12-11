Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,747.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $1,742,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $31.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,236.36. 313,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,389.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,304.23. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 244.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

