Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $25.82 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $25,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

