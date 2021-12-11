Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,205 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY opened at $186.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $186.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

