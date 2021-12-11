Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 17,322 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,322 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 281,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 63,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $155.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

