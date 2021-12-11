Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 373,500 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 373,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

