Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 6,052 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $35,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $175.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.91 and its 200-day moving average is $176.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.