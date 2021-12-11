Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 8,380 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after buying an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.