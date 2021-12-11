Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

