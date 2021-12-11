Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.63 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$256.31.

Shares of BYD opened at C$196.92 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$196.61 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$226.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$230.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

