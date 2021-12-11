Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of BRDG opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,546,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

