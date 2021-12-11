Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches Market Cap of $21.83 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and $284,831.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.52 or 0.08148500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.43 or 1.00057006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

