Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $635.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $635.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $630.55.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.24. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

