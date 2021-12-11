Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report $18.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $47.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,031,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,072. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

