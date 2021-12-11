Brokerages Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 142,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

