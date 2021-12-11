Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $10.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.46. 1,751,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.