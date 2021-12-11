Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.87). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 492,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,249. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

